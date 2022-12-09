12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Coupa Software COUP shares rose 6.5% to $66.15 during Friday's after-market session. Coupa Software's trading volume hit 127.8K shares by close, accounting for 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.

Bit Digital BTBT stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Cepton CPTN stock moved upwards by 4.54% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $216.0 million.

Akerna KERN shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Inseego INSG shares rose 3.3% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $134.8 million.

Minim MINM stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 10.4% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

ClearOne CLRO shares decreased by 9.98% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.7 million, accounting for 23439.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.

Otonomo Technologies OTMO stock decreased by 8.66% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.

WeTrade Group WETG stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.74. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 52.4K shares, which is 3.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.3 million.

Oblong OBLG shares declined by 3.61% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Arqit Quantum ARQQ stock fell 3.4% to $7.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $902.3 million.

