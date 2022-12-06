11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares increased by 4.2% to $6.42 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.3 million.

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares rose 4.09% to $2.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.

National CineMedia NCMI stock moved upwards by 2.73% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

TuanChe TC shares increased by 2.69% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT stock rose 2.55% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.

Losers

DoubleDown Interactive DDI stock declined by 11.1% to $9.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $467.2 million.

Anghami ANGH stock fell 3.28% to $2.36. At the close, Anghami's trading volume reached 569.8K shares. This is 4446.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.

Starry Group Holdings STRY shares decreased by 3.11% to $0.14. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 9.6 million shares, which is 282.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Snail SNAL shares declined by 2.18% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.5 million.

VEON VEON stock decreased by 1.67% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares decreased by 1.64% to $0.58. Vinco Ventures's trading volume hit 90.4K shares by close, accounting for 1.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million.

