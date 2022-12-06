12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cazoo Gr CZOO shares rose 4.9% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $187.7 million.

shares rose 4.9% to $0.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $187.7 million. Overstock.com OSTK shares increased by 4.8% to $25.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

shares increased by 4.8% to $25.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Shift Technologies SFT shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.71% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. E-Home Household Service EJH shares rose 3.99% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

shares rose 3.99% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. Muscle Maker GRIL shares moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares increased by 3.72% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $937.6 million.

Losers

Boxed BOXD shares decreased by 11.3% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Boxed's trading volume reached 197.3K shares. This is 23.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

shares decreased by 11.3% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Boxed's trading volume reached 197.3K shares. This is 23.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY shares declined by 8.07% to $33.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 101.8K shares, which is 8.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 8.07% to $33.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 101.8K shares, which is 8.8 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI stock declined by 8.06% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 8.06% to $10.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $496.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares declined by 6.06% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

shares declined by 6.06% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. D-MARKET Electronic HEPS shares fell 5.64% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares fell 5.64% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Meten Holding Gr METX shares declined by 4.98% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.