12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 1, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock increased by 7.8% to $0.24 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Volta VLTA stock increased by 5.88% to $0.56. Trading volume for this security closed at 145.0K, accounting for 3.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $97.1 million.
  • Drive Shack DS stock rose 5.56% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million.
  • Yunhong CTI CTIB shares moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares rose 4.49% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • Arco Platform ARCE shares moved upwards by 4.48% to $11.88. Trading volume for this security closed at 908.4K, accounting for 399.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Muscle Maker GRIL shares decreased by 7.3% to $0.57 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ stock declined by 6.6% to $20.39. This security traded at a volume of 71.6K shares come close, making up 18.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $397.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cricut CRCT shares declined by 4.21% to $8.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEA shares fell 3.39% to $2.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 58.1K, accounting for 0.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $871.4 million.
  • Sonos SONO shares decreased by 3.36% to $17.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • GigaCloud Tech GCT shares decreased by 3.16% to $7.07. The company's market cap stands at $287.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

