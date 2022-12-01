12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ReneSola SOL shares rose 8.8% to $4.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 4.99% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $524.0 million.

Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL shares rose 4.48% to $3.26. At the close, Gol Intelligent Airlines's trading volume reached 52.9K shares. This is 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.

Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.3 million.

HyreCar HYRE stock increased by 3.0% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

Losers

Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 3.9% to $1.72 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $426.3 million.

Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 3.88% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.

BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 3.47% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.6 million.

Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 2.89% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 2.77% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

