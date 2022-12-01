ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 1, 2022 4:32 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • ReneSola SOL shares rose 8.8% to $4.95 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $332.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE shares rose 4.99% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $524.0 million.
  • Gol Intelligent Airlines GOL shares rose 4.48% to $3.26. At the close, Gol Intelligent Airlines's trading volume reached 52.9K shares. This is 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock moved upwards by 3.57% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $977.3 million.
  • HyreCar HYRE stock increased by 3.0% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

Losers

  • Hyzon Motors HYZN stock fell 3.9% to $1.72 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $426.3 million.
  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock decreased by 3.88% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock declined by 3.47% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.6 million.
  • Agrify AGFY shares decreased by 2.89% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Guardforce AI Co GFAI shares fell 2.77% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares decreased by 2.65% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

