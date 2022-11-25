ñol

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 25, 2022 4:33 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs CNXA shares moved upwards by 8.9% to $0.24 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 56.6K shares come close, making up 8.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Singing Machine Co MICS shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • Spruce Power Holding Corporation Class A Common Stock SPRU shares increased by 5.93% to $0.93.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX stock moved upwards by 5.76% to $4.4. The company's market cap stands at $487.5 million.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK stock rose 5.09% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG stock increased by 4.7% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $669.1 million.

Losers

  • Arcimoto FUV stock fell 6.2% to $0.43 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 171.8K shares come close, making up 17.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
  • Boxed BOXD stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
  • Drive Shack DS shares declined by 3.83% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 3.25% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock decreased by 2.94% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Groupon GRPN shares decreased by 2.86% to $8.16. The company's market cap stands at $248.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

