ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 24, 2022 4:31 PM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares rose 8.5% to $1.28 during Thursday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 74.1K shares come close, making up 0.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.1 million.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares rose 6.77% to $0.16. This security traded at a volume of 594.4K shares come close, making up 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Taoping TAOP shares moved upwards by 6.59% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 5.74% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Perfect PERF stock rose 5.31% to $7.73. At the close, Perfect's trading volume reached 81.6K shares. This is 25.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $914.1 million.
  • Verb Tech VERB shares rose 4.53% to $0.16. Verb Tech's trading volume hit 72.3K shares by close, accounting for 5.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

Losers

  • Semantix STIX shares declined by 5.8% to $1.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.6 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock declined by 5.71% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Bit Origin BTOG stock fell 5.01% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • MICT MICT stock declined by 4.96% to $1.15. At the close, MICT's trading volume reached 72.1K shares. This is 33.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.0 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares decreased by 4.07% to $169.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Xunlei XNET shares fell 3.71% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers