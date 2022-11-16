12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Spruce Biosciences SPRB shares rose 22.9% to $1.29 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Spruce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 319.0K, which is 916.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

shares rose 22.9% to $1.29 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Spruce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 319.0K, which is 916.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Exagen XGN stock increased by 22.07% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, Exagen's stock is trading at a volume of 948.5K, which is 2995.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock increased by 22.07% to $3.65. As of 12:30 EST, Exagen's stock is trading at a volume of 948.5K, which is 2995.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares moved upwards by 20.64% to $0.21. TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2102.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.64% to $0.21. TC BioPharm (Holdings)'s stock is trading at a volume of 4.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2102.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. AirSculpt Technologies AIRS stock increased by 15.21% to $3.56. As of 12:30 EST, AirSculpt Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 941.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock increased by 15.21% to $3.56. As of 12:30 EST, AirSculpt Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 941.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Chemomab Therapeutics CMMB stock increased by 14.7% to $2.34. As of 12:30 EST, Chemomab Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 898.1K, which is 2846.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock increased by 14.7% to $2.34. As of 12:30 EST, Chemomab Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 898.1K, which is 2846.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH shares increased by 11.83% to $4.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 280.3K, which is 17.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Brookdale Senior Living BKD shares declined by 29.9% to $3.45 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Brookdale Senior Living's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 413.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.3 million.

shares declined by 29.9% to $3.45 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Brookdale Senior Living's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 413.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.3 million. BrainsWay BWAY shares decreased by 29.54% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 227.4K, which is 196.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 29.54% to $2.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 227.4K, which is 196.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Pear Therapeutics PEAR stock declined by 18.48% to $2.03. Pear Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 210.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 18.48% to $2.03. Pear Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 210.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $283.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Lucira Health LHDX stock decreased by 18.35% to $0.36. Lucira Health's stock is trading at a volume of 649.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 932.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock decreased by 18.35% to $0.36. Lucira Health's stock is trading at a volume of 649.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 932.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. Statera BioPharma STAB shares decreased by 16.53% to $0.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares decreased by 16.53% to $0.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.1 million, which is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Gelesis Holdings GLS stock fell 16.51% to $0.42. As of 12:30 EST, Gelesis Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 93.8K, which is 65.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.