12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 19, 2022 6:23 PM | 2 min read
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock moved upwards by 13.7% to $0.54 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares increased by 9.34% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Biocept BIOC stock rose 8.35% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
  • AquaBounty Technologies AQB shares moved upwards by 8.13% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.4 million.
  • SINTX Technologies SINT stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $0.12. This security traded at a volume of 11.7 million shares come close, making up 3359.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Imara IMRA stock moved upwards by 6.73% to $4.28. Trading volume for this security closed at 55.4K, accounting for 1.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.5 million.

Losers

  • RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP shares fell 18.0% to $1.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $137.4 million.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC shares fell 7.7% to $6.0. At the close, Fulcrum Therapeutics's trading volume reached 165.5K shares. This is 38.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.2 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock decreased by 7.55% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares fell 7.5% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
  • Veracyte VCYT stock decreased by 6.71% to $14.46. This security traded at a volume of 60.7K shares come close, making up 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock declined by 5.21% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

