Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading lower by 3.78% to $72.84 during Thursday's session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower as investors assess greater-than-expected U.S. September CPI data, China's zero-Covid policy and the recently-announced US high-end chip export restrictions to China.

Shares in top Chinese chipmakers shed $7.7 billion in market value on October 10 alone, as new U.S export controls restricted the sale of semiconductors made with U.S. technology unless vendors obtain an export license.

The controls also barred U.S. citizens or entities from working with Chinese chipmakers without explicit approval and limited the export of manufacturing tools that would allow China to develop

What's Going On With Inflation Data?

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the headline CPI rose 8.2% in September, down from 8.3% in August. The September CPI reading came in above average economist estimates of 8.1%.

On a month-over-month basis, CPI was up 0.4% versus average economist estimates for a 0.2% jump

