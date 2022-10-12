ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line And Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Outperforming The Market

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
October 12, 2022 3:11 PM | 1 min read
Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line And Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Outperforming The Market

Carnival Corp CCLNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading higher by 10.39% to $7.33, 11.33% to $45.30 and 11.01% to $12.91 Wednesday afternoon. The cruise line sector at large is trading higher during Wednesday's trading session following a series of analyst rating updates.

  • UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained Carnival with a Buy and lowered the price target from $11 to $8.
  • Farley maintained Royal Caribbean with a Buy and lowered the price target from $65 to $56.
  • Farley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $18 to $15.

Shares of travel and leisure companies have been volatile in recent sessions amid concerns over a recession and further Federal Reserve policy tightening. An economic slowdown could drive a slowdown in consumer spending on non-essential services such as travel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas