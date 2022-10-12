12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

El Pollo Loco Holdings LOCO stock rose 14.3% to $10.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $384.8 million.

Amesite AMST shares moved upwards by 12.36% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Express EXPR shares increased by 5.68% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.6 million.

Zovio ZVO shares increased by 5.63% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Tuesday Morning TUEM stock rose 5.42% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

Boxed BOXD shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.

Losers

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock fell 13.1% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares fell 11.12% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

Digital Brands Group DBGI stock declined by 7.08% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Aspen Gr ASPU shares decreased by 5.26% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

Nautilus NLS stock declined by 3.8% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $48.0 million.

Forza X1 FRZA stock fell 3.75% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.

