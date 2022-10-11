ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • DICE Therapeutics DICE shares rose 64.2% to $40.49 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, DICE Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million, which is 3010.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • NantHealth NH stock moved upwards by 27.8% to $0.3. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 298.4K, which is 504.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock rose 20.97% to $3.35. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 90.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares increased by 18.28% to $8.28. The current volume of 90.2K shares is 151.9% of Rani Therapeutics Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.7 million.
  • PDS Biotechnology PDSB stock rose 18.2% to $3.96. The current volume of 428.9K shares is 192.4% of PDS Biotechnology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL stock moved upwards by 17.85% to $1.32. Nexalin Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 227.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.

Losers

  • Orthofix Medical OFIX shares declined by 21.1% to $14.52 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 724.8K shares, making up 557.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.4 million.
  • NeuroMetrix NURO shares decreased by 19.37% to $2.29. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 365.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL stock declined by 18.49% to $0.93. Rigel Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 130.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.6 million.
  • IMAC Holdings BACK shares decreased by 16.58% to $0.32. Trading volume for IMAC Holdings's stock is 318.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 122.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock decreased by 14.75% to $0.38. Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 645.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 423.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock declined by 12.07% to $0.25. Trading volume for ThermoGenesis Holdings's stock is 76.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

