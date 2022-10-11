12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

DICE Therapeutics DICE shares rose 64.2% to $40.49 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, DICE Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 12.6 million, which is 3010.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Orthofix Medical OFIX shares declined by 21.1% to $14.52 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 724.8K shares, making up 557.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.4 million.

stock decreased by 14.75% to $0.38. Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 645.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 423.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO stock declined by 12.07% to $0.25. Trading volume for ThermoGenesis Holdings's stock is 76.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 4.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

