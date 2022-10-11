ñol

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 11, 2022 2:09 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 49.4% to $45.44 during Tuesday's regular session. AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 637.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.
  • ForgeRock FORG shares moved upwards by 49.04% to $22.59. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares, making up 3842.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Oblong OBLG stock rose 47.51% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 15.7 million, which is 2832.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Usio USIO stock rose 18.36% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
  • Zenvia ZENV stock moved upwards by 12.34% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares moved upwards by 10.81% to $1.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 75.9K shares, making up 222.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock fell 13.01% to $2.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.4K shares, making up 243.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.2 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock declined by 9.77% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $107.1 million.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock declined by 9.74% to $8.16. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 183.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.6 million.
  • TeraWulf WULF shares decreased by 9.62% to $1.18. TeraWulf's stock is trading at a volume of 155.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares declined by 9.56% to $14.9. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

