11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 49.4% to $45.44 during Tuesday's regular session. AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 637.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.

Losers

Argo Blockchain ARBK stock fell 13.01% to $2.14. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.4K shares, making up 243.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.2 million.

shares decreased by 9.62% to $1.18. TeraWulf's stock is trading at a volume of 155.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 47.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares declined by 9.56% to $14.9.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.