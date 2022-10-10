12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares increased by 12.7% to $0.34 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

Lipocine LPCN stock increased by 10.62% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

Aravive ARAV stock increased by 10.38% to $0.85. Trading volume for this security closed at 74.0K, accounting for 60.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.

Freeline Therapeutics FRLN stock moved upwards by 9.45% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.

Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock increased by 9.07% to $0.39. Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume hit 717.5K shares by close, accounting for 49.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

Conformis CFMS stock increased by 8.4% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $37.5 million.

Losers

Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL stock decreased by 12.3% to $1.0 during Monday's after-market session. Rigel Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 104.4K shares by close, accounting for 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.8 million.

Anixa Biosciences ANIX stock fell 9.63% to $4.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.4 million.

LogicMark LGMK stock declined by 7.51% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Allakos ALLK stock declined by 6.55% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $329.0 million.

Agenus AGEN stock declined by 6.04% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.0 million.

Aspira Womens Health AWH stock declined by 5.92% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.

