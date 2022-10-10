ñol

9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 2:12 PM | 2 min read
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock moved upwards by 7.3% to $0.41 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 76.8K shares is 49.4% of Muscle Maker's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock moved upwards by 6.94% to $2.77. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 11.5% of ToughBuilt Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.1 million.
  • Membership Collective MCG shares moved upwards by 6.56% to $4.06. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 186.0K shares, making up 43.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.6 million.

Losers

  • TAL Education TAL shares declined by 22.2% to $3.89 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 100.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock declined by 20.86% to $1.48. As of 13:30 EST, Greenlane Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 494.9K, which is 143.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
  • REE Automotive REE shares fell 17.92% to $0.59. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 84.6% of REE Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $141.6 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock fell 14.82% to $0.26. The current volume of 101.5 million shares is 133.4% of Mullen Automotive's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $147.9 million.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares decreased by 12.41% to $0.09. Trading volume for Digital Brands Group's stock is 2.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 59.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV stock fell 12.25% to $1.72. The current volume of 231.7K shares is 19.3% of Grove Collaborative Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

