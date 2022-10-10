ñol

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 2:11 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares rose 19.7% to $2.98 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Sobr Safe's stock is 25.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 853.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
  • Qumu QUMU shares increased by 15.62% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • IronNet IRNT stock increased by 12.28% to $0.63. IronNet's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 424.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.3 million.
  • SpringBig Holdings SBIG shares rose 9.66% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • T Stamp IDAI shares rose 7.98% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Karooooo KARO stock increased by 7.23% to $21.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.4 million.

Losers

  • Minim MINM stock decreased by 29.4% to $0.23 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Minim's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 156.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock fell 26.91% to $2.34. Argo Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 237.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 257.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.7 million.
  • ACM Research ACMR stock decreased by 25.86% to $9.12. As of 13:30 EST, ACM Research's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 206.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $540.5 million.
  • Five9 FIVN stock declined by 23.38% to $58.98. As of 13:30 EST, Five9's stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 570.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg GREE shares decreased by 21.56% to $1.36. As of 13:30 EST, Greenidge Generation Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 581.4K, which is 149.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares fell 17.01% to $1.81. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 91.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

