ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 10, 2022 12:45 PM | 3 min read
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $17.73 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.8K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.
  • James River Gr Hldgs JRVR stock moved upwards by 4.22% to $22.2. The current volume of 30.1K shares is 19.8% of James River Gr Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $832.1 million.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock rose 4.16% to $21.38. The current volume of 72.0K shares is 23.8% of Argo Gr Intl Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $749.4 million.
  • Trean Insurance Group TIG shares increased by 3.96% to $3.27. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 120.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 105.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.7 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares moved upwards by 3.66% to $1.13. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.9K shares, making up 64.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
  • SiriusPoint SPNT stock moved upwards by 2.91% to $4.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.4K, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $804.4 million.

Losers

  • GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 7.98% to $0.36 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 249.5K shares, making up 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG stock decreased by 7.93% to $0.93. Bright Health Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 81.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $579.4 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGFPP stock decreased by 7.11% to $17.0. FG Finl Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 126 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 4.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Donegal Gr DGICB shares decreased by 6.91% to $13.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 209 shares, making up 12.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.2 million.
  • Oscar Health OSCR shares fell 6.1% to $4.08. The current volume of 627.2K shares is 37.5% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.9 million.
  • FedNat Holding FNHC stock declined by 5.97% to $0.17. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 443.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas