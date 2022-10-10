Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hippo Holdings HIPO shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $17.73 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.8K, which is 61.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $404.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.66% to $1.13. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 93.9K shares, making up 64.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million. SiriusPoint SPNT stock moved upwards by 2.91% to $4.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 95.4K, which is 14.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $804.4 million.

Losers

GoHealth GOCO stock decreased by 7.98% to $0.36 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 249.5K shares, making up 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

shares fell 6.1% to $4.08. The current volume of 627.2K shares is 37.5% of Oscar Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $868.9 million. FedNat Holding FNHC stock declined by 5.97% to $0.17. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 443.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.