12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 8:47 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Akerna KERN stock increased by 15.0% to $0.13 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • MICT MICT shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR stock rose 10.02% to $15.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $418.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • WISeKey Intl Hldg WKEY shares rose 9.49% to $1.96. The company's market cap stands at $28.5 million.
  • Payoneer Global PAYO shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $7.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Meta Materials MMAT stock rose 5.12% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $252.5 million.

Losers

  • Argo Blockchain ARBK shares decreased by 18.7% to $3.39 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $161.9 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS shares declined by 10.15% to $2.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.
  • AEye LIDR stock decreased by 6.66% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $177.1 million.
  • Color Star Technology CSCW shares fell 6.42% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • Advanced Micro Devices AMD stock fell 5.56% to $64.08. The company's market cap stands at $103.4 billion.
  • DatChat DATS stock fell 5.15% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers