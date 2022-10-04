ñol

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 4, 2022 12:42 PM | 3 min read
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Crawford CRD stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $5.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K, which is 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock rose 7.71% to $0.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 383.5K shares, making up 28.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares rose 7.35% to $10.22. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 84.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares rose 7.31% to $1.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 104.0K shares, making up 98.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
  • Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $48.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8 million, which is 110.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $0.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 79.4K, which is 64.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

Losers

  • Investors Title ITIC stock declined by 3.29% to $140.03 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K, which is 264.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.6 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 2.59% to $0.75. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 37.7K, which is 159.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • FG Finl Gr FGF stock fell 1.9% to $1.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares, making up 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE shares decreased by 1.82% to $19.46. Trading volume for American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Enstar Gr ESGRO shares decreased by 1.3% to $24.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.4K, which is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Fanhua FANH shares fell 0.96% to $5.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6K shares, making up 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million.

