Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Crawford CRD stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $5.72 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K, which is 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

GoHealth GOCO stock rose 7.71% to $0.41. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 383.5K shares, making up 28.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.

Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE shares rose 7.35% to $10.22. Universal Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 84.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.8 million.

Hallmark Financial Servs HALL shares rose 7.31% to $1.32. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 104.0K shares, making up 98.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.

Lincoln National LNC shares moved upwards by 7.04% to $48.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.8 million, which is 110.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.

United Insurance Holdings UIHC shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $0.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 79.4K, which is 64.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

Losers

Investors Title ITIC stock declined by 3.29% to $140.03 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Investors Title's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6K, which is 264.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.6 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 2.59% to $0.75. As of 12:40 EST, Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 37.7K, which is 159.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF stock fell 1.9% to $1.55. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.9K shares, making up 9.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060 AFGE shares decreased by 1.82% to $19.46. Trading volume for American Financial Group, Inc. 4.500% Subordinated Debentures due 2060's stock is 1.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 36.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Enstar Gr ESGRO shares decreased by 1.3% to $24.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 9.4K, which is 60.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Fanhua FANH shares fell 0.96% to $5.2. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6K shares, making up 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.