12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock increased by 31.8% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 47.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 11069.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million.

SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $3.01. The current volume of 901.7K shares is 313.0% of SilverSun Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

WiSA Technologies WISA shares increased by 13.91% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock moved upwards by 8.27% to $7.33. Trading volume for D-Wave Quantum's stock is 68.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $806.3 million.

TROOPS TROO stock increased by 7.47% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.

stock increased by 7.47% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million. ClearOne CLRO shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Losers

Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 28.8% to $1.76 during Thursday's regular session. Sobr Safe's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 20.48% to $1.67. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.8K shares, making up 76.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.

Electro-Sensors ELSE shares decreased by 17.03% to $4.85. Electro-Sensors's stock is trading at a volume of 62.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1149.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock decreased by 14.77% to $0.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.5 million, which is 343.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.

Dave DAVE stock fell 12.63% to $0.35. As of 13:30 EST, Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 40.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.7 million.

Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 11.93% to $7.53. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 115.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.4 million.

