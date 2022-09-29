ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 29, 2022 1:43 PM | 3 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock increased by 31.8% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 47.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 11069.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $198.1 million.
  • SilverSun Technologies SSNT shares moved upwards by 21.4% to $3.01. The current volume of 901.7K shares is 313.0% of SilverSun Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • WiSA Technologies WISA shares increased by 13.91% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
  • D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock moved upwards by 8.27% to $7.33. Trading volume for D-Wave Quantum's stock is 68.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $806.3 million.
  • TROOPS TROO stock increased by 7.47% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $116.8 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares moved upwards by 7.1% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Losers

  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 28.8% to $1.76 during Thursday's regular session. Sobr Safe's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
  • Nano Labs NA stock decreased by 20.48% to $1.67. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 263.8K shares, making up 76.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.6 million.
  • Electro-Sensors ELSE shares decreased by 17.03% to $4.85. Electro-Sensors's stock is trading at a volume of 62.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1149.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock decreased by 14.77% to $0.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 8.5 million, which is 343.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.6 million.
  • Dave DAVE stock fell 12.63% to $0.35. As of 13:30 EST, Dave's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 40.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.7 million.
  • Embark Technology EMBK stock decreased by 11.93% to $7.53. Embark Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 115.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers