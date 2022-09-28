ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 9:04 AM | 1 min read
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • CVD Equipment CVV stock moved upwards by 12.7% to $5.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
  • Locafy LCFY stock rose 10.42% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Xerox Holdings XRX stock increased by 4.78% to $14.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Akerna KERN stock rose 4.6% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Losers

  • Nano Labs NA shares declined by 26.1% to $2.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.
  • BIT Mining BTCM shares declined by 9.52% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 8.89% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
  • UTime UTME shares decreased by 8.66% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares fell 7.73% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.2 million.
  • Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 7.63% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers