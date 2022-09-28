10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

CVD Equipment CVV stock moved upwards by 12.7% to $5.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.7% to $5.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million. Locafy LCFY stock rose 10.42% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

stock rose 10.42% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. Xerox Holdings XRX stock increased by 4.78% to $14.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

stock increased by 4.78% to $14.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. Akerna KERN stock rose 4.6% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Losers

Nano Labs NA shares declined by 26.1% to $2.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million.

shares declined by 26.1% to $2.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.1 million. BIT Mining BTCM shares declined by 9.52% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

shares declined by 9.52% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. Powerbridge Technologies PBTS stock fell 8.89% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.

stock fell 8.89% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million. UTime UTME shares decreased by 8.66% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

shares decreased by 8.66% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. NOVONIX NVX shares fell 7.73% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.2 million.

shares fell 7.73% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.2 million. Infobird Co IFBD stock declined by 7.63% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.