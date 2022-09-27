11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Scienjoy Holding SJ shares increased by 40.7% to $2.35 during Tuesday's regular session. Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 479.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.

FingerMotion FNGR shares rose 30.38% to $1.03. FingerMotion's stock is trading at a volume of 739.4K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1014.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

MediaCo Holding MDIA shares rose 16.41% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.

Skillz SKLZ shares rose 12.47% to $1.08. As of 13:31 EST, Skillz's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $452.7 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.43. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 55.1% of Clear Channel Outdoor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $680.8 million.

Ucloudlink Group UCL shares rose 8.97% to $0.58. As of 13:31 EST, Ucloudlink Group's stock is trading at a volume of 602.8K, which is 400.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 39.0% to $18.45 during Tuesday's regular session.

FaZe Holdings FAZE shares fell 15.84% to $12.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 63.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.1 million.

Troika Media Group TRKA stock decreased by 14.71% to $0.32. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 493.8% of Troika Media Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.

stock decreased by 14.71% to $0.32. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 493.8% of Troika Media Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. ?? BAOS stock fell 8.6% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Vimeo VMEO shares decreased by 8.45% to $3.96. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 116.1% of Vimeo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.0 million.

