ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 27, 2022 1:39 PM | 2 min read
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Scienjoy Holding SJ shares increased by 40.7% to $2.35 during Tuesday's regular session. Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 479.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares rose 30.38% to $1.03. FingerMotion's stock is trading at a volume of 739.4K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 1014.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
  • MediaCo Holding MDIA shares rose 16.41% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.1 million.
  • Skillz SKLZ shares rose 12.47% to $1.08. As of 13:31 EST, Skillz's stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million, which is 57.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $452.7 million.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock moved upwards by 9.99% to $1.43. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 55.1% of Clear Channel Outdoor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $680.8 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares rose 8.97% to $0.58. As of 13:31 EST, Ucloudlink Group's stock is trading at a volume of 602.8K, which is 400.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

Losers

  • United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares fell 39.0% to $18.45 during Tuesday's regular session.
  • FaZe Holdings FAZE shares fell 15.84% to $12.41. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.1 million, which is 63.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.1 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA stock decreased by 14.71% to $0.32. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 493.8% of Troika Media Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • ?? BAOS stock fell 8.6% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Vimeo VMEO shares decreased by 8.45% to $3.96. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 116.1% of Vimeo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers