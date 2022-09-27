12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR shares rose 33.5% to $1.19 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 5.3 million, which is 1199.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.

Bellerophon Therapeutics BLPH shares moved upwards by 22.58% to $1.18. As of 13:31 EST, Bellerophon Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 222.5K, which is 565.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.

Sonendo SONX stock increased by 18.8% to $1.39. The current volume of 731.0K shares is 185.1% of Sonendo's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

AN2 Therapeutics ANTX stock rose 16.74% to $13.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.7 million.

9 Meters Biopharma NMTR shares rose 15.94% to $0.24. The current volume of 16.5 million shares is 495.6% of 9 Meters Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.

Equillium EQ stock moved upwards by 14.5% to $2.21. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.1 million shares, making up 34560.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.

Losers

Statera BioPharma STAB shares declined by 19.2% to $0.12 during Tuesday's regular session. Statera BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 570.3K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 89.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares declined by 15.64% to $2.32. Evaxion Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 165.9K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.

Applied Molecular AMTI shares decreased by 14.65% to $0.86. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 141.4K shares, making up 38.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million.

Ocular Therapeutix OCUL shares fell 14.3% to $4.53. Trading volume for Ocular Therapeutix's stock is 3.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 595.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.2 million.

Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares declined by 14.15% to $0.12. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 76.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Avidity Biosciences RNA shares decreased by 13.95% to $16.14. Trading volume for Avidity Biosciences's stock is 2.7 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 861.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $841.0 million.

