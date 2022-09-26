12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares rose 12.1% to $31.51 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

Paltalk PALT stock rose 10.91% to $1.57. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.6K shares, making up 42.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock rose 8.22% to $0.35. As of 13:31 EST, Grom Social Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 340.9K, which is 63.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

Vinco Ventures BBIG stock rose 7.89% to $0.96. The current volume of 10.9 million shares is 50.3% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $224.3 million.

AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares increased by 7.57% to $2.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 73.3K, which is 21.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.1 million.

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares moved upwards by 7.54% to $0.33. Trading volume for iClick Interactive Asia's stock is 167.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 71.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.

Losers

United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock fell 38.5% to $18.16 during Monday's regular session.

Scienjoy Holding SJ shares declined by 36.71% to $1.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 650.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.

9F JFU shares declined by 14.42% to $0.26. As of 13:31 EST, 9F's stock is trading at a volume of 112.7K, which is 73.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.

Dolphin Entertainment DLPN stock decreased by 13.58% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.

NextPlat NXPL stock declined by 13.34% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

