12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares rose 6.47% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

shares rose 6.47% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. LiveOne LVO shares rose 4.99% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.

shares rose 4.99% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million. Audacy AUD stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million. Creative Realities CREX stock rose 4.24% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

stock rose 4.24% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. Treasure Global TGL stock rose 3.92% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.

Losers

Troika Media Group TRKA shares fell 4.0% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.

shares fell 4.0% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million. Getty Images Holdings GETY shares declined by 3.36% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

shares declined by 3.36% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. Scholastic SCHL shares declined by 3.33% to $39.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

shares declined by 3.33% to $39.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. Ucloudlink Group UCL shares fell 2.69% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

shares fell 2.69% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million. Playtika Holding PLTK stock declined by 2.66% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

stock declined by 2.66% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. Paramount Global PARAA stock decreased by 2.57% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.