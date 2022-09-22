ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 5:35 PM | 2 min read
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • The9 NCTY stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE shares rose 6.47% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • LiveOne LVO shares rose 4.99% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • Audacy AUD stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.3 million.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock rose 4.24% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock rose 3.92% to $2.12. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.

Losers

  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares fell 4.0% to $0.38 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
  • Getty Images Holdings GETY shares declined by 3.36% to $7.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Scholastic SCHL shares declined by 3.33% to $39.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL shares fell 2.69% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Playtika Holding PLTK stock declined by 2.66% to $10.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
  • Paramount Global PARAA stock decreased by 2.57% to $22.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers