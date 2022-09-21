12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $0.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Biolase BIOL stock increased by 10.26% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

stock increased by 10.26% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million. Ainos AIMD shares rose 9.25% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

shares rose 9.25% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million. Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock rose 9.22% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

stock rose 9.22% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock increased by 7.67% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

stock increased by 7.67% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. Clene CLNN shares increased by 7.61% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million.

Losers

Catalyst Biosciences CBIO shares decreased by 71.8% to $0.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

shares decreased by 71.8% to $0.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares fell 44.65% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million.

shares fell 44.65% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.8 million. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock fell 14.87% to $17.7. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.

stock fell 14.87% to $17.7. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares decreased by 9.78% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.5 million.

shares decreased by 9.78% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.5 million. Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock declined by 9.68% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.

stock declined by 9.68% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million. Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock decreased by 9.0% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.