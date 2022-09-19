11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

KnowBe4 KNBE shares rose 29.4% to $22.39 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for KnowBe4's stock is 7.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 770.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT shares rose 17.62% to $0.22. As of 13:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 117.9 million, which is 298.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock moved upwards by 7.37% to $2.02. Trading volume for Avaya Hldgs's stock is 17.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 102.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $175.3 million.

UTime UTME stock rose 6.95% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock rose 6.58% to $27.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 849.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 144.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

AMTD Digital HKD shares declined by 24.8% to $81.27 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, AMTD Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 293.9K, which is 66.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 billion.

Minim MINM stock declined by 18.97% to $0.23. Trading volume for Minim's stock is 93.3K as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

Iris Energy IREN stock decreased by 13.64% to $4.37. The current volume of 244.3K shares is 84.7% of Iris Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares decreased by 12.41% to $6.76.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares decreased by 12.05% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

Oblong OBLG stock declined by 11.51% to $0.2. Trading volume for Oblong's stock is 125.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.