ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 8:46 AM | 2 min read
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 24.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • VEON VEON shares rose 13.8% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million.
  • Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 5.5% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.5 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock rose 4.16% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares increased by 4.11% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • Bumble BMBL stock increased by 3.99% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Losers

  • Wejo Gr WEJO stock decreased by 8.7% to $1.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock decreased by 6.12% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • Ucloudlink Group UCL stock declined by 5.3% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares decreased by 5.19% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.2 million.
  • FuboTV FUBO stock fell 4.71% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $787.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers