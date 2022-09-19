12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 24.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.

shares rose 24.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million. VEON VEON shares rose 13.8% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million.

shares rose 13.8% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million. Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 5.5% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.5 million.

stock rose 5.5% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.5 million. National CineMedia NCMI stock rose 4.16% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.

stock rose 4.16% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million. iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares increased by 4.11% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

shares increased by 4.11% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million. Bumble BMBL stock increased by 3.99% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

Losers

Wejo Gr WEJO stock decreased by 8.7% to $1.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.

stock decreased by 8.7% to $1.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million. Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock decreased by 6.12% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.

stock decreased by 6.12% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. 36KR Holdings KRKR stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.

stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million. Ucloudlink Group UCL stock declined by 5.3% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

stock declined by 5.3% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million. Starry Group Holdings STRY shares decreased by 5.19% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.2 million.

shares decreased by 5.19% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.2 million. FuboTV FUBO stock fell 4.71% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $787.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.