12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 24.8% to $0.38 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
- VEON VEON shares rose 13.8% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $716.7 million.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock rose 5.5% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $553.5 million.
- National CineMedia NCMI stock rose 4.16% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares increased by 4.11% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- Bumble BMBL stock increased by 3.99% to $24.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
Losers
- Wejo Gr WEJO stock decreased by 8.7% to $1.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.
- Kuke Music Holding KUKE stock decreased by 6.12% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR stock decreased by 5.31% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- Ucloudlink Group UCL stock declined by 5.3% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Starry Group Holdings STRY shares decreased by 5.19% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.2 million.
- FuboTV FUBO stock fell 4.71% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $787.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
