12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 19, 2022 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Cingulate CING stock rose 20.1% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares rose 17.87% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 17.8% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
  • Codex DNA DNAY shares rose 13.79% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock moved upwards by 12.75% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Allakos ALLK shares rose 10.69% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.0 million.

Losers

  • Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares declined by 64.7% to $3.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • BioLine Rx BLRX stock decreased by 25.98% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock declined by 16.33% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Innate Pharma IPHA stock decreased by 15.31% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Lannett LCI shares declined by 14.7% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL stock declined by 14.67% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

