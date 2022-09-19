12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cingulate CING stock rose 20.1% to $1.55 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares rose 17.87% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR shares increased by 17.8% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.

Codex DNA DNAY shares rose 13.79% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.

Nuwellis NUWE stock moved upwards by 12.75% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Allakos ALLK shares rose 10.69% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.0 million.

Losers

Virios Therapeutics VIRI shares declined by 64.7% to $3.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.

BioLine Rx BLRX stock decreased by 25.98% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $54.5 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock declined by 16.33% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Innate Pharma IPHA stock decreased by 15.31% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Lannett LCI shares declined by 14.7% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.

Nexalin Technology NXL stock declined by 14.67% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

