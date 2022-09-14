ñol

Uber Shares Are Rising: What's Going On?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 14, 2022 3:28 PM | 1 min read

Uber Technologies Inc UBER shares are trading higher by 4.17% to $32.63 Wednesday afternoon as the stock rebounds after falling on Tuesday amid an overall market selloff.

What Happened?

Uber shares were otherwise trading lower during Tuesday's session following worse-than-expected US inflation readings. High inflation and expectations of further Fed rate hikes could pressured the economy and weigh on ride sharing demand as consumers cut back on non-essential spending.

See Also: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Uber has a 52-week high of $48.88 and a 52-week low of $19.90.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMovers