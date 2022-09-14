Gainers

Avenue Therapeutics ATXI stock rose 77.1% to $0.41 during Wednesday's regular session. Avenue Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 56.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 18245.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock increased by 51.64% to $6.28. The current volume of 42.3 million shares is 800.8% of bioAffinity Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares moved upwards by 24.3% to $2.25. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 679.2K shares, making up 372.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.

Tenax Therapeutics TENX stock increased by 20.57% to $0.25. Tenax Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2911.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM stock increased by 20.2% to $29.81. Trading volume for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock rose 19.89% to $3.52. Trading volume for Fusion Pharmaceuticals's stock is 125.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 193.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.

Losers

Comera Life Sciences CMRA stock declined by 30.1% to $2.7 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Comera Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 89.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.

Altimmune ALT shares fell 25.72% to $15.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 42.1 million, which is 2399.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $742.2 million.

Caladrius Biosciences CLBS shares decreased by 21.03% to $0.4. As of 13:30 EST, Caladrius Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 24.6 million, which is 17203.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares fell 15.86% to $0.78. As of 13:30 EST, Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 72.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.

BioLine Rx BLRX shares declined by 14.89% to $1.43. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 150.4K shares, making up 113.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.

Aura Biosciences AURA shares declined by 12.51% to $13.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.2 million.

