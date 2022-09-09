AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 10.80% to $9.54 Friday afternoon as the stock is mentioned as a potential short squeeze name on social media.

At the time of publication, AMC has a total share float of 515.70 million, of which 89.15 million shares are sold short, representing 17.29% of shares sold short.

The move higher in AMC shares Friday comes after the world’s second-largest movie theater chain behind AMC, Cineworld Group, filed for bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $32.73 and a 52-week low of $6.01.