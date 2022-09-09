ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why AMC Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 9, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher by 10.80% to $9.54 Friday afternoon as the stock is mentioned as a potential short squeeze name on social media.

At the time of publication, AMC has a total share float of 515.70 million, of which 89.15 million shares are sold short, representing 17.29% of shares sold short.

The move higher in AMC shares Friday comes after the world’s second-largest movie theater chain behind AMC, Cineworld Group, filed for bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal reported...Read More

See Also: Why NIO Shares Are Rising

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC has a 52-week high of $32.73 and a 52-week low of $6.01.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas