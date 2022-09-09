ñol

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 9, 2022 10:23 AM | 1 min read
Why NIO Shares Are Rising

Nio Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading higher by 7.75% to $19.04 Friday morning as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data. Chinese EV stocks may also be reacting to news EV maker Leapmotor has shelved its Hong Kong IPO.

What Happened?

China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nio has a 52-week high of $44.27 and a 52-week low of $11.67.

