Gainers
- DocuSign DOCU shares rose 16.8% to $67.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares rose 16.11% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.4 million.
- Zscaler ZS shares rose 13.97% to $175.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Core Scientific CORZ stock moved upwards by 10.14% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $814.6 million.
- TeraWulf WULF shares moved upwards by 9.24% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $149.7 million.
- Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
Losers
- ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX shares declined by 10.6% to $3.47 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.4 million.
- Rubicon Technology RBCN shares decreased by 5.97% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Smartsheet SMAR stock fell 4.56% to $33.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Inpixon INPX stock fell 3.95% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Olo OLO shares decreased by 3.0% to $8.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
