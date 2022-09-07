Gainers

Edgio EGIO shares rose 12.9% to $3.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $845.8 million.

Coupa Software COUP stock rose 9.9% to $61.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.0 million.

BIO-key Intl BKYI shares rose 5.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.

Microvision MVIS shares rose 5.14% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.8 million.

Sabre SABR shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Losers

UiPath PATH stock fell 21.6% to $12.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 6.44% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $202.8 million.

OLB Gr OLB shares fell 5.72% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock declined by 5.05% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 5.0% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.

Paysafe PSFE shares decreased by 4.92% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.