ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 8:20 AM | 2 min read
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Edgio EGIO shares rose 12.9% to $3.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $845.8 million.
  • Coupa Software COUP stock rose 9.9% to $61.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.0 million.
  • BIO-key Intl BKYI shares rose 5.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Microvision MVIS shares rose 5.14% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $744.8 million.
  • Sabre SABR shares moved upwards by 4.69% to $7.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Losers

  • UiPath PATH stock fell 21.6% to $12.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 6.44% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $202.8 million.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares fell 5.72% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock declined by 5.05% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares fell 5.0% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.0 million.
  • Paysafe PSFE shares decreased by 4.92% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers