SOS Ltd - ADR SOS shares are trading lower by 6.50% to $5.32 during Tuesday's trading session. Shares of several Chinese companies at large are trading lower amid continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

SOS Limited is also trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin is lower by 4.2% to $18,961, while Ethereum is lower by 2.6% to $1,576.

What Happened?

The Chinese city of Chengdu has asked the majority of its 21 million residents to stay home for three more days, as officials continued to fight flare-ups of COVID-19 elsewhere in the country, reported the Wall Street Journal.

China also said it would accelerate its stimulus rollout in the third quarter in an attempt to recover from the prior quarter marred by pandemic-related losses...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOS Limited has a 52-week high of $157.00 and a 52-week low of $4.91.