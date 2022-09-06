ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Here's Why HyreCar Shares Are Skyrocketing Over 50% Higher Tuesday

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 6, 2022 10:04 AM | 1 min read

HyreCar Inc HYRE shares are trading higher by 54.96% to $1.24 Tuesday morning after the company announced it has received a $100 million revolving line of credit from a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners.

What Happened?

The global investment bank will provide primary financing with Medalist Partners providing $20 million of additional financing.

Under the agreement, HyreCar's fleet operator partner, AmeriDrive Holdings, LLC, will use this facility to purchase vehicles for exclusive listing on the HyreCar platform through a bankruptcy-remote joint venture.

"We are excited to provide asset-backed financing solutions to innovative companies in the EV and alternative transportation space," said John Slonieski, Director of Private Credit and Partner at Medalist Partners.

"We view the space as a multibillion-dollar opportunity and believe that HyreCar is uniquely positioned to deliver on continued growth in enabling drivers in this space."

See Also: CVS Health Expands Home Healthcare Portfolio With $8B Signify Health Acquisition

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HyreCar has a 52-week high of $12.63 and a 52-week low of $0.56.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas