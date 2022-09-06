HyreCar Inc HYRE shares are trading higher by 54.96% to $1.24 Tuesday morning after the company announced it has received a $100 million revolving line of credit from a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners.

What Happened?

The global investment bank will provide primary financing with Medalist Partners providing $20 million of additional financing.

Under the agreement, HyreCar's fleet operator partner, AmeriDrive Holdings, LLC, will use this facility to purchase vehicles for exclusive listing on the HyreCar platform through a bankruptcy-remote joint venture.

"We are excited to provide asset-backed financing solutions to innovative companies in the EV and alternative transportation space," said John Slonieski, Director of Private Credit and Partner at Medalist Partners.

"We view the space as a multibillion-dollar opportunity and believe that HyreCar is uniquely positioned to deliver on continued growth in enabling drivers in this space."

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HyreCar has a 52-week high of $12.63 and a 52-week low of $0.56.