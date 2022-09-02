ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 2, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Hollysys Automation Tech HOLI shares increased by 23.8% to $20.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • HashiCorp HCP stock moved upwards by 17.28% to $35.49. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock moved upwards by 15.9% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares rose 9.92% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • ClearOne CLRO shares rose 9.43% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Verra Mobility VRRM stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $17.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • Cepton CPTN stock declined by 6.4% to $1.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $252.0 million.
  • Photronics PLAB stock fell 4.88% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $924.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • OLB Gr OLB shares declined by 4.06% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million.
  • GreenBox POS GBOX stock declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers