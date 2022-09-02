Gainers

Hollysys Automation Tech HOLI shares increased by 23.8% to $20.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

shares rose 9.43% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. Verra Mobility VRRM stock moved upwards by 8.73% to $17.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Losers

Cepton CPTN stock declined by 6.4% to $1.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $252.0 million.

shares declined by 3.98% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.0 million. GreenBox POS GBOX stock declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.