12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 5:40 PM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • SenesTech SNES stock rose 28.0% to $0.64 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Chembio Diagnostics CEMI stock rose 14.06% to $0.73. Chembio Diagnostics's trading volume hit 558.2K shares by close, accounting for 49.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
  • MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD shares rose 10.51% to $3.68. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Hldgs LIXT shares rose 8.96% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Brooklyn BTX stock moved upwards by 8.94% to $0.41. At the close, Brooklyn's trading volume reached 89.3K shares. This is 15.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
  • Biote BTMD shares moved upwards by 8.61% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Losers

  • Venus Concept VERO shares fell 9.7% to $0.32 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • GT Biopharma GTBP stock decreased by 8.26% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.7 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock declined by 7.75% to $1.43. At the close, Bright Green's trading volume reached 11.6 million shares. This is 1177.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.5 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock fell 7.03% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares decreased by 6.43% to $2.04. This security traded at a volume of 1.2 million shares come close, making up 35.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
  • Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock decreased by 6.26% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $38.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

