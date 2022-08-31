Gainers

Nuwellis NUWE shares increased by 158.7% to $1.63 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nuwellis's stock is 144.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 53306.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

shares increased by 158.7% to $1.63 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Nuwellis's stock is 144.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 53306.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock moved upwards by 30.65% to $2.82. As of 13:30 EST, NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 805.5K, which is 432.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 30.65% to $2.82. As of 13:30 EST, NeuroOne Medical Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 805.5K, which is 432.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.7 million. Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares increased by 24.0% to $4.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 182.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $423.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares increased by 24.0% to $4.03. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 182.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $423.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Allakos ALLK stock rose 22.89% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 32.8 million, which is 3595.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.3 million.

stock rose 22.89% to $4.96. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 32.8 million, which is 3595.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $272.3 million. AlloVir ALVR stock rose 20.75% to $7.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 498.0K, which is 102.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $703.4 million.

stock rose 20.75% to $7.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 498.0K, which is 102.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $703.4 million. MyMD Pharmaceuticals MYMD stock increased by 17.86% to $3.76. As of 13:30 EST, MyMD Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 218.0K, which is 83.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $143.0 million.

Losers

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO shares decreased by 36.4% to $0.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 292.8K shares is 390.8% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

shares decreased by 36.4% to $0.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 292.8K shares is 390.8% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. SAB Biotherapeutics SABS stock declined by 15.21% to $0.67. SAB Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 139.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 276.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

stock declined by 15.21% to $0.67. SAB Biotherapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 139.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 276.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million. Histogen HSTO shares decreased by 12.09% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 477.2K, which is 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

shares decreased by 12.09% to $1.95. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 477.2K, which is 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Journey Medical DERM stock decreased by 11.22% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million.

stock decreased by 11.22% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $51.5 million. NeuBase Therapeutics NBSE stock declined by 10.87% to $0.62. Trading volume for NeuBase Therapeutics's stock is 91.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 155.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

stock declined by 10.87% to $0.62. Trading volume for NeuBase Therapeutics's stock is 91.5K as of 13:30 EST. This is 155.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million. Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares fell 9.32% to $1.12. As of 13:30 EST, Allarity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 252.9K, which is 75.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.