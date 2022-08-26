12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences NERV stock rose 44.6% to $9.44 during Friday's regular session. Minerva Neurosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 36.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1453.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.
- UpHealth UPH stock moved upwards by 15.79% to $0.68. As of 13:30 EST, UpHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 314.5K, which is 81.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.
- Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares rose 13.85% to $2.76. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 117.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $595.6 million.
- Biofrontera BFRI shares increased by 10.96% to $1.26. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 250.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
- Baudax Bio BXRX stock rose 10.59% to $0.62. Trading volume for Baudax Bio's stock is 23.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 14160.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- 89bio ETNB stock moved upwards by 10.57% to $5.23. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 686.3K, which is 136.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.3 million.
Losers
- Vaccitech VACC shares decreased by 17.4% to $5.11 during Friday's regular session. Vaccitech's stock is trading at a volume of 701.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 148.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $190.3 million.
- Eargo EAR stock declined by 16.1% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 55.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.0 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma LYEL shares decreased by 15.6% to $6.44. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 541.2K shares, making up 60.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Aclarion ACON stock decreased by 15.35% to $1.05. The current volume of 267.5K shares is 54.8% of Aclarion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Sonendo SONX stock fell 14.41% to $1.01. Trading volume for Sonendo's stock is 157.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 151.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Calithera Biosciences CALA stock fell 14.04% to $3.49. The current volume of 74.7K shares is 9.4% of Calithera Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
