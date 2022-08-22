12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Wag Group PET shares moved upwards by 25.2% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. Wag Group's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1369.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Amesite AMST shares increased by 17.31% to $0.61. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 137.4K, which is 331.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.
- China Automotive Systems CAAS stock rose 14.28% to $4.0. The current volume of 408.0K shares is 1353.5% of China Automotive Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO stock rose 12.83% to $0.3. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 311.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Trxade Health MEDS shares moved upwards by 11.2% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock increased by 10.59% to $0.73. The current volume of 327.5K shares is 186.8% of Meiwu Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.0 million.
Losers
- iMedia Brands IMBI shares decreased by 28.3% to $1.24 during Monday's regular session. iMedia Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 325.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 252.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
- Golden Sun Education Gr GSUN stock fell 22.33% to $39.5. The current volume of 156.2K shares is 129.9% of Golden Sun Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $725.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Singing Machine Co MICS stock declined by 21.99% to $7.31. As of 13:30 EST, Singing Machine Co's stock is trading at a volume of 151.2K, which is 39.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Volcon VLCN stock fell 20.25% to $1.93. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 116.4% of Volcon's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.9 million.
- Elite Education Group Intl EEIQ shares declined by 15.06% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY stock fell 14.44% to $9.44. Trading volume for Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is 62.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 194.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $754.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.