12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Kiromic BioPharma KRBP stock moved upwards by 83.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 5.8 million, accounting for 454.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
- Summit Therapeutics SMMT stock moved upwards by 26.36% to $1.39. At the close, Summit Therapeutics's trading volume reached 4.2 million shares. This is 2054.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $279.3 million.
- Ontrak OTRKP stock rose 17.61% to $2.47.
- Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares rose 8.09% to $4.54. This security traded at a volume of 61.3K shares come close, making up 7.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science ANPC shares rose 7.22% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Neuronetics STIM stock rose 7.21% to $4.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.5 million.
Losers
- Amarin Corp AMRN shares fell 7.6% to $1.46 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 103.4K shares come close, making up 2.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $588.6 million.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics AGLE shares fell 7.58% to $0.84. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 10.4 million shares, which is 1199.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.4 million.
- Endo International ENDP shares fell 7.43% to $0.37. This security traded at a volume of 23.8 million shares come close, making up 41.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.0 million.
- Solid Biosciences SLDB stock fell 6.14% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million.
- Genprex GNPX stock declined by 5.51% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.7 million.
- Exscientia EXAI stock decreased by 4.96% to $9.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
