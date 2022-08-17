12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock increased by 132.5% to $5.93 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Blue Water Vaccines's stock is trading at a volume of 96.1 million, which is 4406.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Eargo EAR shares increased by 55.4% to $3.14. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 152.0 million, which is 3100.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $123.6 million.
- Cassava Sciences SAVA shares increased by 27.41% to $25.75. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 31.4 million shares, making up 2115.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Aura Biosciences AURA shares moved upwards by 27.28% to $23.65. Aura Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 112.5K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 105.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $692.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Akumin AKU stock moved upwards by 19.22% to $1.1. Trading volume for Akumin's stock is 639.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 755.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.4 million.
- Talis Biomedical TLIS shares increased by 19.0% to $1.0. Talis Biomedical's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 1006.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
Losers
- PAVmed PAVM stock decreased by 27.0% to $1.45 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for PAVmed's stock is 3.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 257.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Biomea Fusion BMEA shares decreased by 23.15% to $10.46. Biomea Fusion's stock is trading at a volume of 452.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 199.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $306.3 million.
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock declined by 22.27% to $1.06. As of 13:30 EST, Unity Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million, which is 178.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Palisade Bio PALI shares fell 21.36% to $0.16. As of 13:30 EST, Palisade Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 22.8 million, which is 5196.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock declined by 20.9% to $3.18. Singular Genomics Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 195.3K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 52.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $226.3 million.
- Artelo Biosciences ARTL stock decreased by 17.92% to $5.22. Artelo Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 491.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 148.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
