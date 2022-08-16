11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Vinco Ventures BBIG shares increased by 82.6% to $1.3 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Vinco Ventures's stock is 51.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 323.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $303.0 million.
- FuboTV FUBO shares rose 53.76% to $6.74. FuboTV's stock is trading at a volume of 72.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 588.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock increased by 11.73% to $2.0. Trading volume for Clear Channel Outdoor's stock is 1.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 56.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $952.3 million.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares rose 10.66% to $14.11. The current volume of 3.6 million shares is 366.1% of AST SpaceMobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $738.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Skillz SKLZ stock increased by 9.97% to $2.07. Trading volume for Skillz's stock is 8.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 89.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.6 million.
Losers
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF stock declined by 23.9% to $20.85 during Tuesday's regular session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares fell 23.71% to $42.94. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 69.3K shares, making up 127.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
- Tremor Intl TRMR stock declined by 21.43% to $8.18. As of 13:30 EST, Tremor Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 779.2K, which is 449.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $605.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Kubient KBNT shares decreased by 20.0% to $0.92. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 123.8K shares, making up 457.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cinedigm CIDM shares fell 16.13% to $0.64. The current volume of 2.8 million shares is 232.8% of Cinedigm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.1 million.
- Sea SE shares fell 15.14% to $76.35. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 17.0 million, which is 270.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
