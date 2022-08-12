12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Unity Biotechnology UBX stock rose 68.8% to $1.44 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Unity Biotechnology's stock is 83.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 21114.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Invitae NVTA shares moved upwards by 34.81% to $6.08. Invitae's stock is trading at a volume of 122.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 802.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares moved upwards by 34.26% to $11.05. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 642.0K, which is 1410.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- ASLAN Pharma ASLN shares moved upwards by 29.85% to $0.9. As of 13:30 EST, ASLAN Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 753.7K, which is 293.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Liquidia LQDA stock increased by 29.33% to $7.38. As of 13:30 EST, Liquidia's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1 million, which is 756.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $475.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Terns Pharma TERN stock moved upwards by 29.04% to $3.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 2176.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- PLx Pharma PLXP stock declined by 39.4% to $1.57 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 1217.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- IMAC Holdings BACK shares declined by 31.33% to $0.65. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 3151.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Aptinyx APTX stock declined by 31.02% to $0.41. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 989.8% of Aptinyx's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares fell 30.66% to $4.48. Co-Diagnostics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 544.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Palisade Bio PALI stock declined by 29.08% to $0.24. Palisade Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 2635.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Sientra SIEN shares fell 23.78% to $0.93. Sientra's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 367.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
