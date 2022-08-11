12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- LiveOne LVO shares increased by 6.25% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $116.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Outbrain OB shares increased by 4.87% to $5.38. The company's market cap stands at $310.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
- Lizhi LIZI stock increased by 4.42% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock moved upwards by 3.94% to $2.37. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 102.2K shares, which is 31.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- System1 SST shares decreased by 14.2% to $7.48 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $677.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Digital Media Solns DMS shares decreased by 8.54% to $1.93. Trading volume for this security closed at 151.9K, accounting for 289.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $76.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Society Pass SOPA stock fell 7.91% to $2.33. Society Pass's trading volume hit 153.5K shares by close, accounting for 5.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock fell 7.24% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE shares decreased by 6.7% to $13.23. Trading volume for this security closed at 522.7K, accounting for 206.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $197.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Audacy AUD shares declined by 6.16% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
