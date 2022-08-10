12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Matterport MTTR shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $5.92 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 2.4 million shares come close, making up 40.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Evolv Technologies EVLV stock rose 9.99% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares rose 9.79% to $0.78. Trading volume for this security closed at 553.5K, accounting for 49.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock increased by 8.32% to $0.19. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.5 million, accounting for 112.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Qumu QUMU shares moved upwards by 7.48% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Alpha & Omega AOSL shares moved upwards by 6.05% to $40.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Marqeta MQ stock declined by 9.7% to $9.98 during Wednesday's after-market session. At the close, Marqeta's trading volume reached 577.8K shares. This is 5.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- AppLovin APP shares fell 8.28% to $37.11. Trading volume for this security closed at 613.9K, accounting for 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- MICT MICT shares decreased by 5.04% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $87.9 million.
- WeTrade Group WETG shares decreased by 4.98% to $15.28. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- UserTesting USER stock declined by 4.94% to $4.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $665.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- HashiCorp HCP stock fell 4.02% to $39.21. Trading volume for this security closed at 230.0K, accounting for 13.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
