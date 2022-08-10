12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock increased by 33.6% to $15.16 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 1116.2% of Chicken Soup for the Soul's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.0 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA stock moved upwards by 30.36% to $1.2. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 3.1 million, which is 225.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $91.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Taboola.com TBLA stock increased by 19.62% to $3.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 167.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $668.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Urban One UONEK stock increased by 17.89% to $4.94. As of 13:30 EST, Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 67.5K, which is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Society Pass SOPA stock increased by 16.7% to $2.3. Society Pass's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 41.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Urban One UONE stock increased by 15.41% to $5.99. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 138.1K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares declined by 49.1% to $1.78 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 29.6 million shares, making up 171.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- United States Cellular Corporation 5.500% Senior Notes due 2070 UZF shares decreased by 25.7% to $21.14.
- Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock declined by 22.64% to $2.79. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 5.8 million, which is 198.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Angi ANGI stock decreased by 16.86% to $5.11. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 185.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares decreased by 15.63% to $2.7. Trading volume for AdTheorent Holding's stock is 342.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 109.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $231.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Digital Media Solns DMS stock decreased by 12.38% to $1.11. Digital Media Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 78.7K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 152.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
